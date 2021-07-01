There is no original or migrated category in Congress: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah said that there is no division of original and migrated category of workers in party, all are Congress party workers.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday he said that there was no discussion about future chief minister held in Congress. 'The assembly elections are to be held after two-and-a-half years. The party high command would select chief minister after hustings'. He said the union and State governments failed to provide required vaccination to people. 'State health minister Dr Sudhakar is lying that state has sufficient stock of vaccination. He said if they have stock why people waiting in long queues for jab?'

He said the chief minister B S Yeddyurappa is not visiting Chamarajanagar owing to blind belief that he may lose his seat. He said he earlier urged government to provide compensation to oxygen victims and now Supreme Court also instructed this. He criticised government for conducting SSLC examinations amid Covid.

He queried if government cancelled PU examination why did it hold SSLC examinations? He said he or KPCC president D K Shivakumar has no role in appointing KPCC youth wing president's post. He said the president will be appointed through election and he has no role in it. He ruled out formation of any committee in the party to coordinate him and DK Shivakumar. He urged the state government to call for monsoon session of the assembly soon. He said if BJP government have faith in democracy it should fix date for session.