Thieves steal tyres of two cars in Mysuru

Mysuru: Thieves seem to have found newer ways to expand their operations. Two cars parked outside their homes by the owners at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, were stripped of their tyres on Monday night.



The thieves deftly removed the tyres of the two cars by placing stones under the vehicles. Petrol theft from parked vehicles has also been reported from the same area.

Taking advantage of the heavy rains, the thieves managed to remove the tyres each of which costs around Rs 6,000.

A case has been registered by Saraswathipuram police.