This ‘Go-Green’ initiative will aid more than 2,800 underprivileged children

Bengaluru: The Akshaya Patra Foundation has collaborated with FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company, to further its 'Go Green Initiatives.' FedEx Express has donated solar panels to Akshaya Patra's kitchen in Panvel, Maharashtra, and electric bikes (e-bikes), at Bellary, Karnataka.

Their support will help the Foundation generate 25 kW power, adopt an environment friendly mode of transportation and reduce its carbon footprint. The savings in transportation costs as a result of the adoption of the e-bikes as a replacement for fuel-powered vehicles will enable Akshaya Patra to provide meals to more than 2,800 children for an entire academic year. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has been serving hot, nutritious mid-day meals to children every school day. Akshaya Patra kitchens has also installed solar panels that use photovoltaic (PV) cells to convert sunlight into electricity.

The organisation has also added e-bikes to ensure sustainable practices to and from its kitchens to further reduce its carbon footprint. The solar panels in Panvel and e-bikes in Bellary donated by FedEx Express, will accelerate Akshaya Patra's efforts to adopt green energy across its operations.The Managing Director, International Operations for FedEx Express, Suvendu Choudhury said, "We're delighted to collaborate with Akshaya Patra to make a sustainable change in the way they work.

As part of our FedEx Cares program, we're working with communities across the globe to help them move people and goods more sustainably. The and solar panel contribution to Akshaya Patra will positively impact the environment, resulting in more meals for school children." The Chief Sustainability and Communication Officer of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Anant Arora lauded the partnership and said, " FedEx Express efforts to encourage and support the Go-Green initiative by donating e-bikes to the School-Relationship officers and Solar Power Plant at Panvel are deeply appreciated."