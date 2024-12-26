Thousands Pay Tribute to Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary in Udupi

Udupi : Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary, who tragically died in an army vehicle accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full honours in his hometown of Beejady, Udupi district, on Thursday.

Anoop’s mortal remains were received at Mangaluru International Airport early Thursday morning and transported to his village, where thousands of locals gathered to pay their respects. Emotional scenes unfolded as the soldier’s mother, wife, and young daughter mourned his loss.

Villagers, schoolchildren, and local officials, including Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamatha Devi G S, participated in the solemn tribute. Slogans like “Anoop Poojary Amar Rahe” resonated as the body was taken to the Government Primary School in Beejady Padu before being cremated at a site near the seashore.

Anoop served in the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment for 13 years, with deployments in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur. His dedication to the nation was evident from a young age when he decided to join the Indian Army after completing his pre-university education.

Local MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has assured that efforts will be made to commemorate Anoop’s contribution to the nation. “I will discuss with the district administration how best to honour his memory,” he said.