Three associations formed to promote wrestling in Mysuru

Mysore: Three wrestling clubs were inaugurated on Monday to revive the sport. The newly-formed associations are: The Indian Style Wrestling Association, Youth Wrestlers Association and All India Wrestling Club. Speaking after performing puja at Sahukar Channaiah arena, legislator L Nagendra said that former chief minister late D Devaraja Urs sanctioned wrestling arena here.

Famous national and State level wrestlers participated in competitions. He appealed to the government to provide basic infrastructure to the arena. Chamaraja Wodeyar Wrestlers Association general secretary S Mahadev said that three associations formed to provide training to young wrestlers and promote the sport. Symbolic wrestling competitions were conducted on the occasion. MLA G T Deve Gowda, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA President HV Rajeev, Dasara Exhibition Authority Chairman A Hemant Kumar Gowda and others were present.