Three children drown in farm pond

Vijayapura: In a heartbreaking incident, three children drowned after accidentally falling into a farm pond at Mahadev Nagar in Minchanal Tanda of Vijayapura taluk. The deceased have been identified as Shivamma Raju Rathod (8), Kartik Vishva Rathod (7), and Swapna Raju Rathod (12).

According to reports, the children were playing near a field owned by a local farmer named Rathod while tending to sheep. When they failed to return home for several hours, worried family members began searching and later found the children’s bodies in the farm pond.

The grief-stricken parents broke down upon learning of the tragedy. Vijayapura Tahsildar Chengonda and local police visited the spot and carried out an inspection.Authorities and locals expressed concern over the rising number of similar accidents in recent months. As per safety regulations, farm ponds must be fenced to prevent such mishaps.

However, many farmers reportedly fail to follow these guidelines. Officials have urged landowners to ensure fencing or build protective barriers around ponds to avert further tragedies.