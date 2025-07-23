Three dead, 3 critical after family consumes pesticide-contaminated vegetables

Raichur: In a tragic incident in Sirwar taluk’s Kaddoni Timmapur village, three members of a family died and four others are battling for their lives after consuming cowpea (chawli) contaminated with pesticides on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Nayak (38) and his daughters Nagamma (8) and Deepa (6).. Ramesh’s wife Padma (35), son Krishna (12) and daughter Chaitra (10) are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Lingasugur Government Hospital. They have now been shifted to Raichur RIMS for advanced care.

According to sources, Ramesh Nayak owned two acres of cotton fields and had also cultivated vegetables near his house for family use. Last Saturday, he sprayed pesticides on the cowpea crop and placed pesticide tablets to control pests. On Monday evening, the family harvested the cowpea from the field, cooked it into a curry, and consumed it along with roti, rice, and sambar for dinner.

Hours after dinner, all six members began experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. They were rushed to Lingasugur Government Hospital around 4 AM, but Ramesh and his daughter Nagamma did not respond to treatment and succumbed. Another daughter, Deepa, died on the way to the hospital.

Kavital Police Station PSI Venkatesh Nayak visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain if there was negligence in handling the pesticide or if the contamination was accidental. The community has been left shocked and distressed by the tragedy that wiped out nearly an entire family’s livelihood and claimed innocent lives.