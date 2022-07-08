Three fraudsters arrested, Rs 24 lakh recovered for cheating jobless youth

Mysore: The CEN police arrested three fraudsters and recovered Rs 24 lakh from them. It is said that the accused duped unemployed persons and collecting money from them promising lucrative jobs abroad. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan said that the police had arrested the accused from Bengaluru for cheating a mechanical engineer whom they promised, through an online advertisement, a job with an annual salary package of Rs 48 lakh.

He said a mechanical engineer of Satagahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru had lost his job in the wake of Covid outbreak. He was searching on Google for a job. During search he came in contact with 'Eminent Mind Technologies Private Limited' and applied for job. The company received Rs 48,80,200 in several installments from November 5, 2020 to April 5, 2020, by promising him that he had been selected for the job and the selection process would be completed if he sent the money.

Later, when no work was given, the engineer lodged a complaint with the CEN Crime Police Station. Police recovered seven keypad mobiles, 4 smart phones, 11 SIM cards, 2 laptops, 3 fake seals and Rs 24 lakh in cash.0 The accused were produced before the court and later taken into police custody. It is said that the arrested duped hundreds of youths by promising them lucrative jobs in their company.