Tibetan National Uprising Day Marked by Peaceful March in Mangalore

Mangalore: Over 300 Tibetan students participated in a peaceful march in Mangalore city on Friday to mark Tibetan National Uprising Day, commemorating Tibet’s resistance against Chinese occupation. The march, themed "Remember. Resist. Return.", began at Bharath Mall and culminated near Mini Vidhana Soudha at the Clock Tower. The demonstration aimed to raise awareness about Tibet’s struggle for freedom and its occupation by China between 1950 and 1959.

The students carried placards with messages such as "Free Tibet Now," "Because Tibet is Not Free," and "Allow Media in Tibet," while chanting slogans like "People die, China lies." A poignant moment during the march saw students displaying an image of a protestor who self-immolated in resistance against Chinese rule in 1959.

The event concluded with speeches by prominent figures expressing solidarity with the Tibetan cause. Colonel (Retd.) Sharath Bhandary, a veteran of the Indian Army, recounted the escape of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to India and his reception by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He praised the resilience and hard work of the Tibetan community, urging students to pursue excellence in their studies.

Avikshith Rai, a BJP politician and businessman, assured Tibetan students of his unwavering support, calling Mangalore their home and offering himself as a "big brother."

Jigmey Tsutrim, Chief Representative Officer of South Zone Central Tibetan Administration, thanked the dignitaries for their support and urged students to remember the sacrifices of their ancestors. He highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Tibet and acknowledged Mangalore’s hospitality towards Tibetan students.

The gathering also saw the presence of Prabhakar Rai, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Army.

The event concluded with Tashi Choetso, President of the Tibetan Mangalore Organization, expressing gratitude to the guests, while Tenzing, the student vice president, delivered an impassioned speech, encouraging students to continue their movement with unity and courage.

Similar demonstrations were held across India, underscoring the Tibetan community’s enduring commitment to their cause and their call for international support.