Tiger density estimation under progress in Nagarhole

Mysuru: The forest department has taken up a tiger density estimation for a week in the Nagarhole National Park. Normally the forest department carries out this exercise every year with active participation of volunteers and wildlife enthusiasts. But owing to Covid 19 , this year the department personnel are involved in the survey work. The tiger estimation is done in two stages every year. The first was already done in May, now the second stage is underway and is likely to end within next three weeks. The number of tigers is more in Nagarhole than in any forest in the State.

The Jim Corbett National Park has 14 tigers per every 100 sq kilometers , while Kajiranga Tiger Reserve has 13 and Nagarhole occupies third place with 12 tigers per 100 sq km and a total population of approximately 125 tigers. Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Nagarhole tiger

reserve director and deputy conservator of forests Mahesh said that Nagarhole is the third largest tiger dense area in the country with very good reproductivity. The forest has 24 dotted deer every 100 sq km, two wild goats, five sambar and four warthog , which provides a good food chain . He said the number of tigers doubled in

Nagarhole in a decade as it has plenty of food.

Nagarhole is divided into 450 grids and nearly 900 motion sensor cameras have been fixed in the forest. The forest is divided in two blocks of which Nagarhole, Kallahalla, D B Kuppe and Antharasanthe in one block and Hunsur, Anechowkur, Metikuppe and Antharasanthe constitute another block.

More than 240 forest personnel participated in the tiger density estimation and reports will be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.