To win a booth, win the hearts of voters; PM tells Karyakartas

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a call to the party workers in Karnataka to ensure that BJP’s ‘Mission 370’ is fulfilled in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

‘Mission 370’ aims to achieve 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming polls by securing 370 more votes for the party at every polling booth in the country.

Interacting virtually with the BJP Karyakartas from Karnataka as part of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative, the Prime Minister also appealed to the party workers to reach out to the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes and make the reels of their stories viral on social media.

“This programme (Mera Booth Sabse Majboot) shows how important booth-level workers are to me. To win Lok Sabha elections, we must first win the booths. Remember, at every booth, we must get 370 more votes this time.

“Make a list of the voters and find out who will be available for polling and who all have other plans. Those having other plans must be convinced to cast their votes first. Also, proper arrangements must be in place for the voters with physical disability,” the Prime Minister told the Karyakartas.

Interacting with the participants, the Prime Minister asked Supreeth Bhandari, a party worker from Udupi, how is he meeting the first-time voters and the beneficiaries (of different schemes).

“Are you interviewing them and making reels? Are you putting those reels on social media? These are the new tools for campaigning, which must be used,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also asked the party workers to get the statistics of booth-level voting trends during the last three elections and study the polling pattern to ensure lead for the party at every polling booth.

“April 6 is the Foundation Day of the BJP. We have done great work in the last 10 years, and there’s a need to carry that forward in service of the people. In Karnataka, the ‘BJP will cross 400-mark’ slogan is being raised from every house,” the Prime Minister said, adding: “Also, the message of what the BJP has done in the last 10 years for the cultural upliftment of the country should reach every home.” During the interaction, PM Modi also called upon the party workers to meet the voters and explain to them how the Congress government is betraying the people of Karnataka. “Visit every house for 30 minutes, and convince the people. Talk to the youth, women, and farmers about their issues and the benefits being extended to them by the Central government. Maintain a diary or make notes on your cellphones. If you want to win a booth, you will have to win the hearts of the voters,” the Prime Minister told the party workers.