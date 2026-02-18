Men Matter Too in Fertility Conversations | Dr. Pooja Reddy Nimma

When conversations around fertility arise, the focus most often centres on women. The visible aspects of treatment—hormone injections, frequent scans, medical procedures, and the emotional fluctuations that accompany them—tend to define her experience. Yet fertility is never an individual journey. It is, by nature, a shared one—and men play an equally vital role.

Research indicates that male factors account for nearly 40–50 per cent of infertility cases. Despite this, male evaluation is frequently delayed or overlooked. Sperm health is influenced by multiple factors, including lifestyle choices, nutrition, stress levels, and long-term habits. When male assessment is postponed, women may undergo repeated treatments unnecessarily, while the underlying cause remains unaddressed.

A man’s role in fertility extends beyond medical testing. Active involvement includes timely evaluations, adopting healthier lifestyle choices—such as quitting smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight—and being emotionally present throughout the process. Supporting a partner also means recognising that the physical and emotional demands of treatment are not hers alone to carry.

Fertility is a partnership. While a diagnosis may be attributed to one individual, responsibility for treatment and healing belongs to both partners. When men step forward, seek evaluation, and participate fully, every procedure, every injection, and every emotional challenge becomes more purposeful and effective.

By acknowledging that men matter too, we can move away from viewing infertility as “her problem” and instead embrace it as a shared journey. Fertility treatment may place physical demands on one body, but it affects two hearts. And when men actively engage, the journey becomes not only more effective—but also more compassionate.