Corporate Readiness Training Framework to Boost Student Placements

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) has institutionalized a comprehensive Corporate Readiness Training (CRT) framework aimed at systematically preparing students for campus placements and evolving corporate expectations. The initiative focuses on strengthening analytical capability, domain expertise, technical proficiency, and professional communication skills required in modern recruitment processes.

The structured 170-hour CRT module was delivered through phased training cycles covering aptitude and logical reasoning, quantitative techniques, business communication, group discussions, domain assessments, and HR interview preparation. The training architecture incorporated mock evaluations, business simulations, technical tool orientation, and structured feedback mechanisms to ensure measurable and progressive skill development.

As a result of the program, students secured 130 placement offers from leading national and multinational organizations, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Muthoot Fincorp Group, City Union Bank, Hexagon, Broadridge, Berger Paints, Keka, S&P Global, and GlobalData, among others.

Students also underwent hands-on training in business analytics and digital tools such as MS Excel, Advanced Excel, Power BI, SQL, Python, and AI applications. Domain-aligned simulations were conducted across marketing, finance, human resources, analytics, and business development functions to strengthen practical exposure and enhance industry alignment. Additionally, students were encouraged to pursue globally recognized certifications to improve competitiveness in both domestic and international job markets.