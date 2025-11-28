Tomato prices soar in Bengaluru, touch Rs 90 per kg as supply dips

Tomato prices in Bengaluru have shot up sharply over the last 8–10 days, touching the Rs80–Rs90 per kg range and causing concern among consumers. While farmers are relieved to finally see profitable rates after months of distress, the sudden surge has hit household budgets hard.

Just a month ago, tomatoes were selling for Rs10–Rs20 per kg after a crash in the market that forced many farmers to dump their produce on the roadside. The same red crop has now bounced back dramatically, bringing mixed reactions across the market. In Bengaluru’s Hopcoms outlets, premium-grade tomatoes are priced at Rs80 per kg, while street vendors and cart sellers are quoting Rs90 per kg. Traders fear that if supply does not improve soon, tomatoes may even touch the Rs100 mark in the coming days.

The sharp increase in prices is mainly due to reduced arrivals. Heavy and untimely rainfall over the last few weeks has damaged crops across major tomato-producing regions, including Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, and parts of Nashik. These districts supply a significant portion of the tomatoes consumed in the city, and the recent dip in production has created a noticeable supply gap.

Two months ago, farmers were forced to sell tomatoes at throwaway prices due to oversupply and poor market support. Today, the same farmers are at least able to recover losses as the crop gains value. However, for consumers, the tomato has become a luxury. Households that once purchased a kilogram at a time are now reducing their purchase to half a kilo.

Tomato is a staple in Indian kitchens, used in curries, sambars, chutneys, and salads. Its absence or high price directly impacts daily cooking, prompting many families to either reduce usage or switch to alternatives like tamarind or raw mango. With traders predicting that the market may take another two to three weeks to stabilise, consumers will have to brace for higher prices until fresh arrivals improve. For now, the tomato remains the most discussed and costly ingredient in Bengaluru’s kitchens.