Tourist dies in bathroom of homestay

Madikeri: A tourist died under mysterious circumstances in a homestay on Sunday night. The deceased identified as Vighneshwari (24) a native of Toranagallu in Ballari district and working as techie in a private company in Mumbai.

It is said that the five techies booked a room in a home stay near Madikeri and checked in on Saturday. While having bath on Sunday night techie Vighneshwari did not come out for long time.

The workers broke open the door of bathroom and found that she was in an unconscious state. Immediately she was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed before admitting to hospital. Preliminary investigation reveals that the LPG gas geyser was used for hot water without ventilation caused asphyxiation. Town police registered a case against home stay owner for negligence. The district home stay association president B G Ananthashayana urged authorities to close unauthorised home stays in district. He said the home stay owner staying abroad had rented it to another person. He said hundreds of home stays are running without registration and permission in district by flouting norms , causing breach of safety and security also.

