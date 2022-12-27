Tourists flocking to cultural city ahead of new year

Mysuru: After two years of Covid pandemic the cultural city is gearing up to celebrate new year grandiosely. Owing to Covid pandemic the whole business in the city has become standstill but after the celebration of state festival Dasara the tourism activities enthusiastic as large number of tourists visiting city and hotels ,lodges received good number of bookings. Large number of tourists particularly by study tour from educational institutions from north Karnataka and Kerala witnessed heavy rush in Mysuru palace and Zoo. As colleges , schools unable to conduct study tours in 2020 and 2021 now flocking cultural city. .The ten lane Bengaluru –Mysuru Express way which is scheduled to be open for public in March next witnessed heavy flow of vehicles towards Mysuru while there is medium traffic in Mysuru to Bengaluru route.

'' The tourists rush over past few days is really encouraging for hospitality industry. Hoteliers are excited '' Mysuru hotel owners association president C Narayana Gowda told this paper.

He said medium range hotels and lodges witnessed advance bookings up to 70-80 percent while high range hotels received more percentage of bookings. , he said there will be no doubt that the remaining rooms too will be booked as the year-end celebration nears. Noting that Hotel and Restaurant owners are happy over returning to normal business post the pandemic, he said that the last time the city celebrated New Year was in 2019. However, the number of tourists is expected to rise by at least 20 percent this year, he said adding that the city's hotel and hospitality industry has geared up to welcome the tourists.

'' After the Dasara the business has picked up. Our hotel witnessing good number of bookings and even during week ends we get full occupancy '' M Hari Prasad a hotel and restaurant owner in busy Sayyaji rao road told this reporter. It is learnt that 40 hotels and 20 clubs in city have made arrangements for New Year celebrations.