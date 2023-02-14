Traffic police seeks to extend 50% rebate on traffic fines 

Bengaluru: The final day of the 50% discount on the outstanding costs imposed for traffic offences, February 11, at 6 p.m., saw the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collecting a staggering Rs 120 crore. Since the program's launch on February 3 in Bengaluru, more than 41 lakh cases have been resolved.

After obtaining a significant amount of feedback from the public, BTP contacted the Karnataka Transport Department to ask for the extension of the programme. "Almost 42 lakh cases have been resolved as a result of the scheme. In order to consider an extension for a time period they consider acceptable, we have written to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA)," said Bengaluru Traffic Commissioner MA Saleem.

The Karnataka Transport Department announced on February 2 that till February 11 traffic fines would be reduced by 50%. After KSLSA instructed the Transport Department to take the necessary steps to reduce the backlog of around 1.13 crore outstanding e-challans, the decision was made. Less than half of the violations have been resolved by the police, who have cleared up close to 42 lakh cases.

According to the Transport Department, Bengaluru traffic police are involved in 80% of the state's pending traffic cases. Massive crowds gathered at several police stations and the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road to pay the reduced fines. The police have made it possible to pay penalties online as well.