Tragedy on NH 66: Speeding Car Ends Young Life in Brahmavara

Brahmavara: A speeding car claimed the life of 14-year-old Vamsh Shetty, a Class 6 student at SMS School, as he crossed National Highway 66 around 8:30 am. Vamsh, on his way to a summer camp, was struck at a notorious junction in Brahmavara, sending shockwaves through the community.

Police identified the driver as Akhilesh, a 21-year-old from Kalaburagi, who was arrested shortly after the incident. Witnesses allege the car, barreling in from the Kundapur side, was far exceeding safe speeds. Despite a swift transfer to a nearby private hospital, Vamsh—whose family hails from Vakvady village but resides locally—could not be saved.

The spot where Vamsh lost his life is no stranger to tragedy. Labeled a blackspot by district authorities, the junction has seen multiple accidents, worsened by the absence of a service road or flyover. Hours after the crash, anguished locals gathered near the hospital, their voices rising in a familiar plea: make this stretch of NH 66 safe. For years, community leaders have pushed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a flyover, but action remains elusive.