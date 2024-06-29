Live
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of Local Businessman Prajwal Nayak
In the early hours of June 29, a devastating car accident took the life of Prajwal Nayak, the son of the owner of Belthangady’s Prajwal Complex. The accident happened around 4 AM near the Ujire main gate, as Prajwal was driving from College Road towards Belthangady. His car collided with street light poles on the road divider, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
Despite swift medical intervention, Prajwal succumbed to his severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Prajwal Nayak was not only a businessman but also operated a gaming shop in the D.M. Gowda Complex in Ujire.
