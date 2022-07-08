Truck terminal to come up in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: The district located at the Karnataka -Kerala-Tamil Nadu border is witnessing plying of a large number of trucks in recent years. These trucks mainly transporting agricultural produce from Kerala and Tamil Nadu and vice versa are parked beside national highways causing traffic congestion.

To address the issue, the State government is planning to establish a truck terminal in the district. Speaking to media persons, State D Devaraja Urs Truck Terminal (DDUTT) president D S Veeraiah confirmed the State government's plan to facilitate parking of trucks and ease traffic jam on the national highways.

He said the officials have been instructed to find a suitable place to the proposed terminal. They have suggested Shivapura in Chamarajanagara, Badanaguppe-Kellamballi industrial area, and Sathyamangala road for the project. He said the DDUTT has sufficient funds to establish a truck terminal with such facilities as a fuel pump, dormitory and toilet facilities. "If the State government provides land we will begin construction within next three months," he said and added that the terminal will be similar to the one constructed recently at Yeshwanthapura in Bengaluru with space to park 2,000 trucks and other vehicles.

Veeraiah said the truck terminals would reduce accidents and DDUTT has plan to establish 4-5 such facilities in one district depending upon traffic of trucks.