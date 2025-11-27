Tulu reading of Constitution Preamble on Constitution Day

Marking Constitution Day, several institutions across Mangaluru hosted a coordinated public reading of the Constitution’s Preamble in Tulu, drawing attention to linguistic diversity and the promotion of regional languages in civic engagement.

The initiative follows the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy’s recent translation of the Preamble into Tulu. The Academy had earlier released the translation in the form of a display plaque, encouraging educational institutions and cultural groups to adopt it for awareness programmes.

On Tuesday, readings were conducted at Tulu Bhavan, Mangaluru Rathabeedi Government First Grade College, Mangaluru Balmatta Government Women’s First Grade College, Tulu Parishat’s Mangaluru unit, Hampankatte University College, and Mulki Government Pre-University College, among several other venues. Students, faculty members, cultural activists and local residents participated in the coordinated effort.

President of the Academy Taranath Kapikad said the objective was to deepen constitutional awareness while celebrating Tulu’s literary heritage.

“Reading the Preamble in one’s mother tongue enhances emotional connection and understanding of constitutional values,” Kapikad said.

The events also highlighted ongoing efforts by regional language bodies to secure official recognition for Tulu under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, a long-standing demand of linguistic organisations in the coastal region.

Participants expressed that such initiatives strengthen democratic consciousness among younger generations, particularly when conducted in local languages spoken by large sections of the population in the coastal belt.