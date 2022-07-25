Two elephants electrocuted

Madikeri: In a tragic incident. two elephants were electrocuted on Sunday night after they came in contact with live 11kv wire. The incident took place in the estate of Koneri Prakash Mandanna and Mandepanda Sumanth Changappa near Nelli hudikeri in Virajpet taluk.

A male and a female elephant died after touching an electric wire. In the district, there has been an increase in the menace by wild elephants and there have been incidents where elephants coming in search of food have destroyed the crops grown by farmers and trampled the labourers to death.

In some cases, elephants have been killed by electric wires passing between coffee plantations. It is said that more than 10 elephants have died of electric wires in last three years in the district. If the forest department does not stop the elephants coming from the forest in search of food, more disasters will happen.

The farmers have demanded that the forest department take appropriate measures in this regard.