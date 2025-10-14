Uber driver verbally abuses couple over luggage, sparks social media debate

A Bengaluru couple has accused an Uber driver of verbally abusing them and attempting to assault them when the driver refused to take them on a ride due to their luggage. The incident, which took place near Agara Lake, has sparked outrage online after a video of the confrontation was shared on Reddit and quickly went viral.

According to the couple, they had just returned from a trip to Varkala and hailed an Uber Go to get home. The driver, upon seeing that they had two suitcases, became agitated and told them that Uber Go rides do not allow large luggage a claim the couple said they had never encountered before. The driver repeatedly insisted that the passengers cancel the ride, and when they refused, he began to verbally abuse them with expletives.

The couple documented the incident on video as the driver continued to shout and use abusive language. The situation escalated further when the driver got out of the car and allegedly tried to get physical with them. The post accompanying the video stated that even after reporting the incident to Uber, the only response the couple received was that the issue was under “investigation,” with no meaningful follow-up or sense of accountability.

The incident triggered strong reactions from the public on social media, with many users expressing their support for the couple and condemning the driver's actions. Several people voiced concerns over passenger safety and the lack of strict action by ride-hailing companies in India. Some suggested that the couple file a formal police complaint, while others advised escalating the issue through Uber India’s social media channels for a swifter response.

This case comes amid growing reports of harassment and misconduct by app-based cab and auto drivers in Bengaluru. In recent weeks, incidents involving verbal abuse, threats, and even attempts at physical assault have been reported by multiple passengers, with some cases connected to issues over luggage, language, or destination disputes.

Many users are calling for better accountability, background checks, and improved training for drivers operating through ride-hailing platforms to ensure customer safety. As of now, Uber has not issued a public statement regarding this latest incident.

The couple has reportedly filed a complaint with the police, along with video evidence of the confrontation. However, they claim that no tangible action has been taken yet and there has been no significant follow-up from Uber or local authorities. The case continues to draw attention to the challenges faced by passengers of app-based transport services in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru.