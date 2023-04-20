Udupi girl's speech on clean energy catches President's attention

Udupi: Avantika V Rao, a Class IX student at Anandathirtha Vidyalaya in Pajaka, Udupi, was given the opportunity to speak in front of Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, earlier this week because she won the Tata Building India School Essay Competition. The Tata Group has launched this essay contest as a key initiative to instill a sense of pride and a spirit of nation-building in young Indians. There were over 30 million students who took part in this competition, and 29 students won.

Avantika was present at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with 28 other students from all over the nation. Of the 29 students, Avantika and Kushi Prajapathi from Nagaur, Rajasthan, were given the chance to address the President of India. The President of India's official Twitter account has posted about Avantika. In her three-minute speech, Avantika focused on clean India and the need for everyone to shoulder responsibility for achieving it. Recycling waste, according to her, will move things in the right direction. She went on to say that others should be inspired by our cleanliness.

The President offered his congratulations to the Essay Competition winners during his speech. She claimed that the essay contest's theme, "Five things I will do to build a great India," is particularly pertinent during the "Amrit Kaal." She expressed confidence that the contributions of these young minds would be for the betterment of the nation as a whole when India celebrates its 100 years of independence. She urged kids to have big dreams and work hard to make them come true.

The principal of Anandathirtha P U College in Pajaka, Udupi, Vijay P Rao, and Katyayani Rao are the parents of Avantika V Rao. Avantika brought a proud moment for the school, according to Geetha Kotian, the principal of Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, because she spoke in front of the Indian President with ease and naturalness.