Unique certification for city hospital

Bengaluru: Manipal hospital emerged as the first healthcare provider in Southeast Asia to receive the ERAS (Enhanced recovery after surgery) certification. The ERAS programme comprises various benefits where the implementation can decrease the complications a patient might go through, the patient can at the hospital for a shorter duration, a decrease in postoperative pain can be witnessed along with rapid recovery. Due to these advantages, there are lower chances of re-hospitalisation and helps in early mobilisation of the patient once the surgery is completed.

Dr. Somashekar S P, Chairman and HOD Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center says, "The quality of ERAS translates into the best patient care across India. Along with clinical benefits, the days taken to recover are now shortened. Thus, patients can reduce their hospital stay and witness decreased postoperative pain. After the implementation of this programme, compliance rate rose from 36% to 94% in over 60% parameters in the application of ERAS. The rate of complications dropped down from 4.5% to 0.6%. Moreover, the length of stay in colorectal surgery reduced from 8 days to 4.5 days."

"The programme has been made possible due to the dedication shown by our multidisciplinary surgeons in undergoing the training for two years. We plan to implement ERAS in all units of Manipal Hospitals to give a big boost to post-surgery care," says Deepak Venugopalan, Regional COO, Bengaluru cluster, Mysuru & Salem, Manipal Hospitals.

Numerous spectrums of surgeries including colorectal, gynaecology, orthopaedic, pancreaticoduodenectomy, hepatectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy and oncology are the ones benefitted by ERAS.