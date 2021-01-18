Vaccination drive continues on third day at South Western Railway, private hospitals

Bengaluru: Indian Railways has started preparations for getting its Health Care workers and frontline employees vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the list being compiled in all Indian Railways' zones.

On Monday, the South Western Railway, Covid -19 vaccination sites started functioning at Central Hospital, Hubballi and Railway Hospital, Mysuru. Session site at Railway Hospital Bengaluru is planned to be operational from January 20.

100 Health Care workers are being vaccinated per day in each of the Hospitals at Hubbali and Mysuru. About 380 Railway Health Care Workers at Hubballi and 174 Railway Health Care Workers at Mysuru will be vaccinated. A total of 160 Railway health care workers will be vaccinated at Bengaluru.

A second session site for Central Hospital, Hubballi and a session site at Health Unit, Shivamogga Town will start functioning on receipt of Login ID. The Health unit at Shivamoga will cater to both railway as well as non railway Health care workers.

As India's largest vaccination drive was rolled out, on South Western Railway Dr. Prajna Barapatre, ACHD, Central Hospital, Hubballi was the first to take the shot.

South Western Railway has treated over 3000 patients in the three Covid-19 nominated hospitals at Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Dr. Vilas Gunda, Principal Chief Medical Director is monitoring the distribution and administering of the vaccines at the Railway Hospitals.

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, SWR has said that all infrastructure arrangements for administering the Covid-19 vaccine is ready as per the instructions of the State Govt.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru the healthcare workers at the private hospitals were vaccinated in the third day of the vaccination drive.



Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road officially inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Vaccine shots will be administered to all senior doctors and healthcare workers. On Day 1 of the drive, doctors at the hospital assured recipients about the safety procedures being followed and benefits of taking the vaccine. Total 200 staff members had taken the vaccine today at the hospital.

Allaying fear about the vaccine after effects, Dr Prakash K N, CMS, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal said, "There was certainly an apprehension about taking the vaccine initially in terms of efficacy and reaction. There were misconceptions and after discussions with doctors, everyone came forward to take the vaccine jab. We were made to wait for 30 minutes post the vaccination for any adverse effects after which I experienced mild nausea and gastritis. I was completely fine after an hour of vaccination."

Dr Manish Mattoo- Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore stated, "Our frontline colleagues who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic got their first shots of COVID vaccine. We are grateful to the government of India, Health Ministry & Govt of Karnataka for felicitating the speedy delivery of vaccines for all healthcare workers. We see it as a ray of hope and a sense of confidence for our brave team of doctors and nurses who are now well prepared for the next chapter in the fight against pandemic. The vaccination campaign will help strengthen the country's resolve to eradicate the pandemic."