Valmiki Ramayana timeless and relevant, says Minister

Madikeri: Kodagu district in-charge Minister N.S. Bhosaraju praised the enduring relevance of the Ramayana during the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Bhawan, the minister highlighted the significance of Valmiki’s epic, noting that it remains accurate and applicable across all eras.

The event, organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Scheduled Castes Welfare, honoured the legacy of the great sage, who composed 24,000 Sanskrit verses that make up the *Ramayana*.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bhosaraju emphasized the monumental effort that went into writing the epic.

“The *Ramayana is not only a spiritual and cultural cornerstone, but it also contains profound insights into human emotions, especially the theme of maternal love,” he said.

“Valmiki’s narratives, though rooted in mythology, transcend time and should be studied with greater attention by the younger generation.”

As part of the celebrations, several individuals from marginalized communities were recognized for their achievements. Scheduled Caste students who excelled in SSLC and PUC exams were felicitated, while civic workers, farmers, and soldiers from the Scheduled Caste community were also honoured.

In a move to promote social harmony, 10 inter-caste couples were awarded financial incentives of Rs 3 lakh each. These awards were distributed as part of ongoing efforts to encourage inclusivity and social welfare.

The event saw the participation of several key officials, including District Collector Venkat Raja, Guarantee Schemes District Implementation Committee Chairman Dharmaja Uthappa, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena. Other dignitaries present included Deputy Divisional Officer Vinayak Narvade, Integrated Tribal Development Planning Department Project Coordinator S. Honnegowda, and Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department Shekhar.