Varsity study finds anti-cancer potential in arecanut extracts

A new study by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, has brought encouraging news for arecanut growers, suggesting that arecanut extracts possess strong in vitro anticancer properties.

According to Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president of the multi state areca cooperative CAMPCO in a press conference todayThe research found that these extracts can effectively inhibit the proliferation, migration, and invasion of cancer cells while remaining non-toxic to normal cells. The findings, according to the university, add to the growing scientific evidence supporting the potential health benefits of arecanut when properly processed and used. Welcoming the study, A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Ltd. (CAMPCO), commended Yenepoya University for undertaking this vital research. He said the study was particularly significant in light of the World Health Organization’s recent classification of arecanut as carcinogenic, and noted that such evidence-based studies from reputed institutions provide a balanced and scientific perspective on the issue.

It may be recalled that Nitte (Deemed to be University) and several other organisations had earlier conducted similar studies suggesting that arecanut may not be carcinogenic and could, in fact, possess cancer-curative properties — reaffirming the crop’s traditional and cultural importance.

CAMPCO expressed confidence that scientific validation of this nature would help safeguard the livelihood of lakhs of arecanut growers and counter prevailing misconceptions about the crop. The cooperative also extended its appreciation to the researchers and administrators of Yenepoya University for their contribution to this important field of study.