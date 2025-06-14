Veerappa Moily writes cautionary letter to CM

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging swift and measured action in response to a tragic stampede that marred celebrations of RCB IPL-2025 victory. The letter blends praise for the Chief Minister’s leadership with pointed recommendations and calls for steps to restore Bengaluru’s reputation as a cricketing hub while addressing the incident’s fallout.

Moily begins by commending Siddaramaiah’s tenure, crediting his visionary approach and focus on public welfare for the Congress party’s rise to power. He also acknowledges the strategic contributions of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. However, the tone shifts to concern as Moily addresses the recent stampede, describing it as a shocking event that has rattled the government, Bengaluru’s residents, and cricket fans worldwide.

According to the letter, Bengaluru city is long celebrated for producing talented cricketers and hosting vibrant matches. But now, the city faces scrutiny at state, national, and international levels. Moily warns that the incident threatens to undo decades of goodwill and calls for careful administrative measures to prevent further damage.

The senior leader notes that Siddaramaiah has already initiated inquiries, including probes by the District Collector, a retired High Court judge, and the CID, alongside disciplinary actions against officials. While these steps show responsiveness, Moily cautions against hasty or overly harsh measures, which could tarnish the government’s reputation. Instead, he recommends a single, thorough investigation led by a retired judge to deliver a prompt report and restore confidence among the public and cricket fans.

Moily emphasises the need for compassion, urging the Chief Minister to prioritise support for the victims’ families and the injured, beyond mere financial compensation. Building trust among those affected is described as a key responsibility for the government, according to Veerappa Moily.

Criticising the government’s hasty announcement of compensation for victims, Moily stated, “Providing compensation is not enough; showing compassion to the victims’ relatives and the injured, and instilling confidence in them, should be a priority for the government.”

He also addresses rumours of relocating future cricket matches, calling them “unhealthy” and urging assurances to ensure Bengaluru remains a safe venue for sports events.

Veerappa Moily suggested, “Instead of multiple inquiries, a single investigation by a retired judge should be conducted promptly, and a report should be submitted to restore confidence among the public and cricket fans. Creating such a systematic and safe environment is an urgent task that your leadership must undertake swiftly.”

In closing, Moily expresses confidence in Siddaramaiah’s leadership to act swiftly, balancing the need for government stability with the creation of a safe environment for cricket enthusiasts. His message is clearly about decisive, thoughtful actions to restore Bengaluru’s reputation and ensure such tragedies are not repeated.

For the Karnataka government, Moily’s letter serves as both a call to action and a reminder of the delicate balance between swift response and measured governance. With Bengaluru’s cricketing legacy at stake, all eyes are on the Chief Minister to steer the state through this challenging moment.