Venugopal rejects speculation over CM change
Bengaluru: Dismissing speculations about a possible change in chief minister in Karnataka later this year, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal has asserted that the Congress is fully capable of handling decisions regarding state leadership.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The Indian National Congress is capable enough to decide what should happen in our party. Please leave that decision to our party.
You don’t worry. Whenever a decision is needed, the party is capable enough to take that decision, that’s all”.
Responding to queries from reporters about the speculation, on Friday, he said, “You people are having only one agenda whenever I come here only this question of five years, 2.5 years...”
His remarks came in the backdrop of continued speculation in political circles about the leadership change in Karnataka. Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda on Wednesday renewed the debate by claiming that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state.
Speculation within the state’s political circles, particularly in the ruling Congress, has been ongoing regarding a possible change in the chief ministership later this year, citing a power-sharing arrangement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter to accept the position of Deputy CM.
There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a “rotational chief minister formula,” according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.