VHP requests Guv to intervene for new system of temple management



The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to intervene and bring in a new system for the administration of Hindu temples in the state in view of the Karnataka High Court striking down the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, and its amendments as unconstitutional. In its memorandum, the VHP said the High Court has declared that the Act and its amendments, which are applicable to the temples under government control in Karnataka, are unconstitutional. Since the Supreme Court has stated that the “Act is alive,” the administration of temples is currently being managed under the same Act till now.

The VHP pointed out that the case is still pending before the Supreme Court, but stressed that “this precarious situation cannot continue for a long time.” To address the issue, the VHP has proposed a “Karnataka Temple Scheme,” which it claimed was both constitutional and democratically structured.

“Therefore, a new, constitutionally valid system for the administration of Hindu temples in Karnataka is required. To facilitate this, a constitutionally sound ‘Karnataka Temple Scheme’ is attached with this letter.

This has been created within a direct and indirect democratic framework,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum asserted that the scheme aligns with constitutional provisions. “It is applicable to the religious and charitable institutions of the entire Hindu society in accordance with Article 14 of the Constitution.

It is in accordance with Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

This scheme has been prepared by considering the several objections raised by the Hon’ble Court and resolving them in line with judgments delivered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on various occasions in the past.”

Calling the Karnataka Temple Scheme “a universally acceptable system that forms committees for temple administration on a democratic basis through direct and indirect elections,” the VHP urged the Governor to ensure that “appropriate laws and regulations be brought in and implement this

scheme in the state.”