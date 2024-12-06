Villagers Protest Against Powerline Project in Karkala Taluk

Karkala (Udupi district): The villagers protesting against the construction of high-voltage powerlines began in Inna village on Thursday evening today launched an indefinite strike at Inna village in Karkala taluk on Friday. Organised by the Action Committee Against Powerline, the agitation is in response to plans by M/s Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd to install a 400 kV powerline and towers on agricultural land, sparking widespread opposition among villagers and local leaders.

The proposed transmission line, set to connect Udupi with Kasaragod via Dakshina Kannada district, has drawn sharp criticism for its potential impact on fertile farmland. This project is the third major powerline in the region, following the completion of a 220 kV line from the Adani Power Plant in Yellur to the Kemar substation and a 400 kV line connecting the same plant to Shantigrama in Hassan.

While the company has obtained clearance from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power, the approval is conditional on compliance with safety and environmental regulations stipulated in the Electricity Act, 2003. However, villagers allege that the project disregards local concerns and threatens agricultural livelihoods.

Addressing the protesters on Friday, MLC Manjunath Bhandary called for an immediate halt to the project until the interests of the local community are safeguarded. “The government must prioritise the welfare of its people over corporate projects,” he said, announcing plans to meet Energy Minister K J George to discuss the issue.

Former state fisheries minister Jayaprakash Hegde echoed these concerns, highlighting the long-term damage to farmland if the project proceeds as planned. “Once the powerline is installed, the land becomes unusable for cultivation. Farmers must not bear this burden,” he stated. Hegde urged the company to consider alternatives, such as rerouting the line along riverbanks or opting for underground cabling to minimise the impact on agricultural land.

The protesters, who continued their sit-in on Friday, have vowed to intensify their agitation if the project moves forward without addressing their grievances.