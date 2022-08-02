'Vlogger' completes arduous K2K journey on e-scooter Infinity Bounce

Mangaluru: Whoever said EVs (electric vehicles) have their limits, must reconsider their view. What could be possibly better than Kanyakumari to Kashmir solo ride on one of the new brands of the e-scooter 'Infinity Bounce', a company that introduced a revolutionary concept of 'swappable battery'. But it matters when it comes to the rider. For this task, the gritty Girish Shet saddled up for this first-of-its-kind ride on the e-scooter for the gruelling K2K circuit.

An avid motorcyclist and a video blogger (Vlogger) Girish completed a feat which could be the first in India, if not in the world. "It was tough to decide whether or not to take up this arduous but equally fulfilling journey, as I had suffered a cardiac attack in the latter half of 2021. But bolstered by the confidence I gained from my rides set out on a ride to Lonavala and on my Vlogging expedition. I reclaimed myself and my biking passion" Girish says. He then went on to attend IBW (India Bike Week) in Goa.

For all bikers, a K2K ride meant riding all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Girish altered the K2K to become Kanyakumari to Khardung-La so that he could end the ride at one of the highest motorable roads in the world.

"Apart from riding an electric scooter and charging the batteries, my main challenge was to face the extreme weather. The handling, strength of the motor, suspension and right riding position made me choose the Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter since it had swappable batteries and it could take me the distance." He christened it 'Ruby' and began the ride.

Author of the popular 'Weekend on Wheels' Vlog, Girish has been actively vlogging about classic vehicles under the 'Never out of Fashion' series, several biking vlogs and reviews of higher-end bikes.

For this K2K ride, Bounce had offered five extra swappable batteries to him so that a total of six batteries could be charged together overnight. Each of those batteries gave an average mileage of 70 kilometres per charge. He could travel about 250 kilometres in a single day depending on riding conditions.

Over the whole ride, Ruby and Girish covered 4,340 kilometres through 11 states. The feat took 19 days (18 June to 6 July) with 83 battery swaps all along the way.

Talking about the scooter, he said that he tried to break it but it wouldn't give up. "I have done off-roading, climbed rock mountains, rode on rocky and sandy roads, yet the scooter didn't complain. I believe it outperformed itself when it took me through a sandstorm while heading from Kargil to Leh.

After achieving the figures, Girish hopes that he can get into the 'India Book of Records' hall of fame. Girish mentioned that he had applied for the verification on Monday (25 July), According to official communication from the India Book of Records, the verification and confirmation are expected to be received Monday 1 August.