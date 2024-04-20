Voters perform ‘Pada Pooja’ of BJP’s Yaduveer Wodeyar

Mysuru: In a gesture of reverence and support, voters in Sunnadakeri of the 50th ward of Krishna Raja assembly constituency in Mysore city washed the feet of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar. The BJP candidate for Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency received this special treatment during his campaign visit to the area. The voters also offered flowers and performed aarti in his honour.

The Lok Sabha race in Mysore-Kodagu constituency is heating up with candidates from various parties actively campaigning. Congress candidate M. Laxman undertook a voting drive in Madikeri recently to garner support. Yaduveer Wodeyar, representing the NDA alliance comprising BJP and JDS, led a roadshow in Mysore city on Friday. After canvassing in the Krishnaraja Constituency, his roadshow passed through Ward No. 50.

During his visit to Sunnadakeri, local residents went beyond the usual campaign rituals by washing his feet, offering jasmine flowers, and conducting aarti. In another event, Aghoris blessed Yaduveer and predicted his certain victory. At Ashokapuram Yaduveer garlanded statue of Dr Ambedkar during campaigning.