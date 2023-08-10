Voyeurism case in Udupi, Top CID cop in city

Udupi: The investigation into the reported case of alleged voyeurism at a paramedical college in this area is proceeding rapidly following the assumption of control by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday. ADGP (CID) Manish Kharbikar made a visit to Udupi on Thursday in connection with this matter, accompanied by CID SP Raghavendra and CID DySP Anjumala Nayak. Udupi SP Akshay M Hakay, along with Additional SP Siddalingappa and their team, are providing logistical support to the CID officials.

Initially, ADGP (CID) Manish Kharbikar held a meeting with Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay. Manish Kharbikar later informed the media that the investigation into the voyeurism case is ongoing, and they discussed the remaining aspects of the case that need further inquiry. He stated, "The filing of the charge sheet will take place once the investigation is concluded, pending the awaited FSL report." He also emphasised that despite the pending FSL report, the investigation will continue, and the FSL report will be handed over to the investigating CID officer.

On the previous day, CID officials assigned to the case visited the paramedical college to record statements from the female victims. During this visit, the CID team employed a mannequin to recreate the crime scene, ensuring the accuracy of the investigation.

The incident involved three Muslim girls charged by Malpe police on July 25 for allegedly recording a video of another girl while she was using the restroom at the college. An FIR was lodged against them, citing violations of Sections 509 (offences against the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of evidence), 175 (failure to produce documents/electronic records), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 (E) (capturing, publishing, or transmitting images of a person's private areas) of the Information Technology Act. The Udupi court granted the three accused girls conditional bail on July 28th.