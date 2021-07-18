VVCE students develop cost-effective electric car

Mysuru: A team of budding electrical engineers of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city have designed a cost-effective electric vehicle. The team included Nanditha J, Shwetha R and Saima Zulfa came up with the concept with support of their guide Dr Gopala Reddy K and co-guide Prof H K Pooja. Former mayor and secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P Vishwanath took the care for a test drive on the campus.

A car was designed by using four 12V lead acid batteries, a BLDC motor with capacity of 3000 rpm one kw and 48 volts. The car has a driver controller, auxiliary unit, steering seat, shock absorber, wheels and pedals along with fabrication materials. Students explained that the main focus was on battery technology for optimal performances like mileage, weight ratios etc.

At the start, the battery needs to be charged for 30 to 40 minutes , which requires just half unit of power. Speaking to this reporter Dr Gopala Reddy said that if a higher capacity battery is used then probably the charging time will reduce even more. So, the output of the battery is connected to the driver controller to obtain voltage for the requirement of speed. He said they planned to fix flexible solar panels to the car in future so the batteries would be charged automatically. The electric vehicle once charged can go up to 60 km with a top speed of 50KMPH. He said the overall weight of the vehicle is just 135 kg. This prototype single-seater costs just Rs 65,000-70,000. Gopal Reddy further said the team would design a four-seater solar panel car shortly which would cost Rs 1.4 to 1.5 lakh. The concept is to provide an EV to middle class people who could not afford to buy fuel cars.