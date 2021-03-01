War veteran honoured over Victory Flame

Bengaluru: A 1971 war veteran, Colonel Manoptkiu Mandappa Ravi (Retd), a recipient of the VirChakra, was honoured over the Victory flame on Monday at his residence in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The Victory flame was handed over to Colonel Manoptkiu Mandappa Ravi (Retd), by Major General JV Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. The war hero was felicitated in the presence of other war veterans and officers. A painting competition was also organised by Pioneer Corps Training Centre on the theme of 'Celebrating 50 years of Indian Victory of 1971 War'.



The felicitation was organised in connection with year 2021 being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to commemorate the Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan Army in December 1971.The victory led to the creation of a new nation -Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War II.

Colonel Manoptkiu Mandappa Ravi who was commanding a Company of 10 Bihar Regiment was assigned the task of capturing an enemy strong point in the Eastern Sector. During the assault, his company came under intense artillery, small arms and tank fire. He was seriously wounded by a shell splinter.

Undeterred by the heavy volume of fire and unmindful of his injuries Colonel Manoptkia Mandappa Ravi led the charge. According to the reports, it was recorded that his company rushed to the objective and captured it after fierce fighting. One enemy tank was also captured intact in this attack. Throughout this action, "the officer displayed gallantry determination and devotion to duty of a high order for which he was awarded Vir Chakra.