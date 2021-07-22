Water level breaches 100-ft mark in KRS dam

Mysuru: Water level at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya has crossed 100 ft mark as against its FTL 124.8 feet. KRS located in Srirangpatna taluk in Mandya district is one of the major reservoirs in South India. Following heavy rainfall across Kodagu, the catchment area, there is a continuous inflow of water into KRS.



The inflow on Tuesday was 13,581 cusecs and the outflow was 2,228 cusecs. The water in the dam for the corresponding period in 2020 was 106 ft. KRS water is shared by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for irrigation and drinking purposes.