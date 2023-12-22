We will withdraw Hijab ban- CM

Mysuru: In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the contentious issue of the hijab ban, a topic that gained national attention during the Karnataka assembly elections. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Kavalande, Antarsante, and Jayapura police stations in the Nanjangudu constituency of Mysore district, he stated, "We will withdraw the ban on hijab."

Emphasising individual freedom in personal choices, the Chief Minister remarked, "Dressing and eating are left to them. Why should I interrupt that? I wear dhoti and jubba. That's what I like. Another puts on a pant-shirt. That's what he likes. What's wrong with that? I have told you to take back the ban on hijab. Our government is working hard to give justice to all the poor, minorities, and Dalits. There is no question of compromise in this."

In a pointed critique of Prime Minister Modi's slogan of "sab ka saath-sab ka vikas," Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of divisive tactics. He asserted, "Prime Minister Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas slogan is just bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and society on the basis of clothes, dress, caste. I have asked to withdraw the hijab ban."

Responding to queries about the BJP benefiting from government guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah highlighted the inclusivity of their programmes. "We have designed programmes that benefit not only all castes and all religions but also all parties. BJP is not getting 10 kg of rice? BJP is not travelling in buses for free? BJP is not getting money for Griha Jyoti and Griha Lakshmi?" He dismissed allegations of the BJP not taking advantage of the government's guarantee schemes, cautioning against misinformation and urging the public to discern the truth. "Don't go with those who tell lies and play tricks on our government while taking advantage of it." he said.