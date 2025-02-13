Belagavi: Dr. Sampath Kumar Shivanagi, a renowned physician and philanthropist from Belagavi who played a significant role in bringing change to the mental health sector in the United States, passed away this morning due to natural causes . Dr. Sampath Kumar Shivanagi, originally from Athani, Belagavi district, had been residing in Mississippi, USA, for the past 45 years. His family confirmed his death at his residence due to ill health.

Dr. Sampath Kumar was a key figure in the establishment of a cancer hospital with modern facilities at KLE Institute in Belagavi, where he made an 8-crore rupee donation. He had completed his fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institution in Baltimore, USA, and later served at Washington University of Alabama in St. Louis, providing exceptional medical care. He was also praised for his surgical expertise as a gynecologist at the Vicksburg Hospital. His recognition as a doctor grew in the United States.

He had served as the Director of the Mississippi Mental Health Division and contributed significantly to mental health initiatives in the country. Dr. Sampath Kumar, aged 84, passed away today. His wife, Dr. Udaya, is a specialist in sleep disorders, and his daughters Priya and Pooja hold prominent positions in the USA. Dr. Sampath Kumar, a native of Athani, came from a prosperous family involved in the textile business. He completed his primary education at Hundekar Kannada School in Athani and later graduated with high marks from the KLE Institute’s R.L.S. College in Belagavi. He pursued his MBBS at Manipal College and completed his MD at KMC Hubli.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sampath Kumar maintained close relationships with various US presidents, including Donald Trump, with whom he was considered a close associate. He played a crucial role in Trump’s victory, which was widely recognized by the media. Similarly, Dr. Sampath Kumar had strong relationships with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh.

He was also vocal about the oppression faced by Kannadigas in Maharashtra due to the border dispute and led a delegation that met then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to raise concerns about the issue. His efforts contributed to the region of Belagavi remaining an integral part of Karnataka.

Dr. Sampath Kumar served as an advisor to the U.S. government on health and human services from 2005 to 2008. He was also the president of the Indian Medical Association of the USA. His contributions to healthcare in the U.S. were immense, bringing about significant reforms and change. In recognition of his services, the U.S. government honored him by naming a street in Mississippi “Dr. Sampath

Kumar Shivanagi Lane.”