Why is Yediyurappa reluctant to allow Vijayendra to contest from Varuna?

Mandya: State BJP vice president and former CM Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra's name gets tossed up and attached to Varuna constituency for every assembly election. The veteran politician Yeddyurappa dreamt that along with Veerashaiva Lingayat community, other communities are also with him, and that all of their votes would be transferred to Vijayendra without trouble but this continues to face obstacles. But Yediyurappa, who has suffered setbacks twice, has now withdrawn Vijayendra from contesting in Varuna and instructed to contest in Shikaripura without taking any kind of risk .

When the assembly elections were announced in 2018, Vijayendra's name was in the limelight in Old Mysuru region. As soon as it was known that Siddaramaiah's son would contest in Varuna, the pressure for Vijayendra's contest increased in the BJP. It is calculated that the Lingayats are leaning towards the BJP . Bukanakere in Mandya district is native of Yeddyurappa , where he was born. If Vijayendra contests in Old Mysuru region with this link, the party will become stronger.

Mandya was the district where BJP never won in the history of Karnataka. But Vijayendra and team worked hard in Krishnarajapet by election and managed to ensure win of party candidate K R Narayana Gowda last time , who thus opened account in Mandya district.

When Vijayendra prepared to file nomination papers from Varuna constituency in 2018 the BJP high command leaders called Yediyurappa as contest would not be beneficial for party and denied ticket. The high command also instructed Yeddyurappa to announce that Vijayendra would not contest from Varuna.

Then in 2021 when legislative council elections were faced, there is an opportunity for Vijayendra to get nomination by the party. In the core committee meeting, chief minister Basavaraja Bommai himself named Vijayendra. 'Let's recommend his name to Delhi, I will take the ticket', he said. But the leaders of Delhi did not agree to this. This is setback for senior leader Yeddyurappa that he did not manage to get ticket for his own son. It was also a setback for

Vijayendra.

That is why Yediyurappa has already announced his electoral retirement and announced Vijayendra's name. Now Vijayendra's name is creeping into Varuna constituency for the third time. After the confirmation of Siddaramaiah's contest, the pressure for Vijayendra's contest has increased. But Yediyurappa is worried that if he goes to contest against Siddaramaiah and misses the ticket to Vijayendra in Shikaripura. Veerashaiva Lingayats also have enough votes in Varuna. In this part housing minister V. Somanna's influence is there.

If others defeat Vijayendra using it, the future of Vijayendra will be dark. Even if he wins by chance, the stigma of defeating Siddaramaiah in the last election and sending him home in disgrace will stick. It is calculated that this may lead to permanent opposition of the Kuruba community.

Calculating all this Yediyurappa told Vijayendra, not to contest in Varuna and took him to native Shikaripura. . He told people that he brought him to Shikaripura. He requestes voters to give the same love and trust to Vijayendra that they gave to him. It is clear that Yeddyurappa has taken this decision to prevent his son from getting into trouble for the third time.