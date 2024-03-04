Wild elephant tramples farmer to death

Madikeri: In yet another tragic incident, Kodagu district witnesses another casualty to an elephant attack, adding to the growing list of fatalities caused by such encounters in recent months.

The incident occurred at Nishani Betta near Madikeri , where the body of Appachha (60), a resident of Varada in Galibeedu village, was discovered. Appachha, who ventured out for work on Saturday, failed to return home, prompting his family to launch a frantic search effort throughout the night. The death confirmed when tourists trekking to Nishani Hill early in the morning stumbled upon Appachha’s lifeless form along their path.

Forest officials, upon inspection of the scene, uncovered elephant footprints in and around the area, confirmed Appachha’s demise was a result of an elephant attack.

Such incidents of elephant aggression have become alarmingly frequent, leaving residents of Kodagu district living in a state of constant fear. The recent fatality adds to a string of similar tragedies that have plagued the region. On September 4, tragedy struck when an elephant attacked and fatally wounded a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) tasked with managing elephant-related issues in Kodagu’s Anekadu forest area. Girish (35), serving as RRT staff, lost his life in the attack.

Similarly, on August 27, a 60-year-old farmer named Erappa met his untimely demise in Adiyanadur village of Somavapet taluk. Erappa, out searching for his milking cow, encountered an elephant near the Gouri paddy fields.

The sudden attack resulted in Erappa’s tragic demise on the spot. Adding to the sorrow, Aisha (63) lost her life on August 20 while walking near her residence in Badaga Barangala village of Virajpet taluk, falling victim to an elephant attack. Prior to these incidents, a tractor driver succumbed to an elephant attack, highlighting the persistent threat posed by these encounters. Over the past month alone, forest areas in the Somwarpet region of Barangala, near Maragodu and Siddapur, have witnessed three fatal attacks, underscoring the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventive measures to mitigate such tragedies.