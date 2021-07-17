Wild Karnataka documentary runs into controversy

Bengaluru: Granting an interim relief to the petitioners, Ravindra N Redkar and Ullash Kumar, in the case of financial irregularities in the filming of documentary, Wild Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court has restrained the makers of the film and anyone from using, publishing, reproducing, broadcasting, telecasting, marketing, selling, distributing, exhibiting or in any way dealing with the film. The approval for Wild Karnataka was given by the State government on April 28, 2014. It was produced by the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) in collaboration with Amoghavarsha, Kalyan Varma and Sharath Champati called as contributors. The film showcasing the State's rich biodiversity and throwing light on the significance of forest and environment, was released in March 2019.



KFD and JLR contributed more than Rs one crore in the form of extending infrastructure and services and other facilities free of cost to the makers of the film. These services and facilities are otherwise chargeable by both the organisations of the State government. The funds for the making of the film were raised from several sponsors. The copyright of this film, however, vested with the KFD.

However, it came to light that the rights of the film were sold internationally and the financial transactions were also routed through various companies. According to the MoU the proceeds of the film were supposed to go to the Tiger Foundation. It resulted in the huge loss to the exchequer.

Former IFS Shiv Raj Singh in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (FEE) Sandeep Dave has requested to look into the matter. Previously, he has also asked Sanjay Mohan, PCCF (HOFF) to take due care of the interest of the exchequer and public but it did not fructify into anything conclusive.

"Hence, I request you to personally look into the matter and ensure that revenue / income realised from the film is paid to the Tiger Foundation by the said contributors as per the MOU. To start with a sum of Rs 10 crore should be paid immediately by the contributors to the Tiger Foundation, failing which this money should be recovered from Sanjay Mohan and Vijay Mohan Raj APCCF, legal cell, KFD, and then action should be initiated against both of them. I also request you to initiate appropriate action as per law against the contributors for their unauthorised and illegal actions violating various laws of the land," the letter read.

"The makers were given unlimited access to the forests and hospitality at the jungle lodges free of cost during the making of the documentary for several years. There is absolutely no accountability. Every paisa has to be documented. They sold the rights to many companies across the world. The 350 hours of the footage is missing. Forest department is not bothered about it," Santosh Martin, an environmentalist commented.

The MoU signed between the makers of the film and the KFD states that the funds generated from the proceeds of the film, after recovering all costs of the film, should be donated to the Tiger Foundation. This has not been met.

It has also come to light that last month another MoU was signed for the filming of Wild Karnataka 2.