With buzz over Cabinet reshuffle, all eyes on Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Political observers keenly watch as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar visit New Delhi in the midst of buzz over cabinet reshuffle. The two powerful Congress leaders from Karnataka are in the national capital to take part in the launch of book authored by former Union Minister Kapil Sibal. According to sources in the ruling Congress, the chief minister met Rahul Gandhi and had a discussion with him.

A fortnight ago the chief minister had said during a media interaction that he has sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi to discuss about cabinet reshuffle during his Delhi visit. “If I get an opportunity to discuss then I will stay in Delhi or I will return on November 15 night,” he had told reporters. Siddaramaiah had also said that he would discuss about cabinet reshuffle with the party high command after the Bihar Assembly elections.

Shivakumar’s presence in New Delhi has renewed the buzz over leadership change despite Siddaramaiah clarifying that he would complete his five years term. According to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, there will be no ‘November Revolution’.

The coinage ‘November Revolution’ was given by Minister K N Rajanna who had hinted that there will be major change in the government. It was anticipated that he was referring to the change of guard in the state. As the buzz started over cabinet reshuffle, many Congress legislators have started lobbying to secure a ministerial position.