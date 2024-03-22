Woman and granddaughter murdered, bodies thrown in river

Mandya: In a shocking and gruesome incident unfolding in Adichunchanagiri of Nagamangala taluk, a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter fell victim to a heinous crime, their bodies dismembered, stuffed into a bag, and callously discarded into a lake. The chilling discovery emerged late Tuesday night.

The victims, identified as Jayamma (46) from Kalkere village, Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, and her granddaughter Rishika, met a tragic end at the hands of unknown assailants. The incident began on March 12 when Jayamma embarked on a journey, accompanied by her granddaughter, claiming she was to collect money owed to her by an individual from Adichunchanagiri. However, they failed to return home, and concerns grew as Jayamma’s mobile phone remained unresponsive, prompting her son Praveen to file a missing person report with the Ajjapur

police station.

The devastating turn of events found on March 18 when a chilling phone call shattered Praveen’s world. A voice on the other end callously admitted to the ghastly crime, revealing that Jayamma and Rishika had been murdered, their remains crudely bundled into a bag, and dumped into a lake near Adichunchanagiri lake. With the aid of law enforcement, Praveen rushed to the scene and police discovered

decomposed bodies.

The gruesome discovery prompted immediate action from authorities, with District Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, ASP Thimmaiah, and CPI BR. Gowda leading the investigation. Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Adichunchanagiri Hospital, confirming the horrific fate suffered by Jayamma and Rishika. As the community grapples with the enormity of the tragedy, the police have launched a relentless pursuit of justice, registering a case at the Bellur police station and intensifying efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.