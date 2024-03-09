Women officers leading all the way in Dharwad district

Dharwad: In a significant shift reflecting changing times, women are now at the forefront across various administrative roles in Hubli-Dharwad district.

From governance to law enforcement, women officials are making their mark and reshaping traditional norms.

The administrative landscape of Dharwad district is witnessing a historic transformation with a notable presence of women in key positions.

Notably, Hubli-Dharwad twin cities boasts a female Mayor, with women leading the charge from the Commissioner of Police to the DC overseeing the entire district.

The district administration is witnessing the effective participation of women in pivotal roles like never before.

From Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu to Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, women are driving change and spearheading initiatives for progress.

Additionally, women hold critical positions in education, healthcare, and rural development, showcasing their multifaceted leadership.

The presence of women extends beyond administrative roles, with KG Shanti serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge, while Dr. Sujatha Hasavimath and Nagaveni S preside over the District Family Court.

Vrishni’s appointment as the DCF of the Forest Department further underscores the growing influence of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The collaborative efforts of women officers, alongside elected representatives, employees, and the public, are driving the district’s development agenda.

Their inclusive approach is fostering positive change and empowering communities across Hubli-Dharwad.

As women continue to break barriers and take on leadership roles, their contributions are shaping a more equitable and progressive future for Hubli-Dharwad district.