Women staged protests against opening of 1000 liquor shops in state

Belagavi: Across the country, the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, is being celebrated today. Gandhi's tireless struggle for India's independence, based on the principles of truth, non-violence, and peace, is being honored and remembered nationwide. However, one aspect of Bapuji's vision, the dream of alcohol-free villages, remains unfulfilled. In light of this, women in Belgaum staged a protest, demanding a complete ban on the sale of liquor.

women held an hour-long sit-in protest in collaboration with the Karnataka Liquor Prohibition Movement and the Rural Laborers' Association in front of DCs office on Sunday. They chanted slogans like "No beer, we need education," expressing their discontent with the government's plan to open 1,000 new bars in the state. Liquor prohibition activist Anita Belgaonkar stated, "They worship Mahatma Gandhi's image, speak of his principles, and yet grant licenses to bars and liquor shops behind the scenes." She further exclaimed, "This is a grave insult to Bapuji. We will persist in our fight until bar licenses are revoked. This government is on the path to ruin the people."

Activist Surekha Shah shared her perspective, saying, "My husband is a victim of alcoholism. No one should be in my situation. If necessary, let the government withdraw its support schemes. However, by closing liquor shops, people can lead peaceful lives." She added, "I am working and supporting five children myself, but he took loans, succumbed to alcoholism, and made our lives miserable. Please shut down the liquor shops and save us."

Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai recently expressed his dismay, calling it a tragedy that the government did not provide water during droughts while guaranteeing breweries. He posted on the X website, "Opening liquor shops at the panchayat level reflects the moral bankruptcy of the government."