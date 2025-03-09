Women’s Empowerment Takes Centre Stage at Alva’s International Women’s Day Celebration

Moodbidri: “A woman is the essence of nature, and without her, existence itself is unimaginable. True strength lies in her ability to rise above oppression. Education is her greatest beauty and power,” said veteran theatre artist and film actress Girija Lokesh at the International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations organised by Alva’s Women’s Association ‘Sakshama’ at Alva’s Education Foundation, Vidyagiri.

The event, held in memory of Padma Shri awardee Sukri Bommagowda, was inaugurated at the Amarnath Shetty Auditorium (Krishisiri) on Alva’s campus. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh remarked, “Women are the ones who cultivate a sense of aesthetics in society. While women have historically faced limitations, today they are stepping forward as equals across various fields.”

Reflecting on her own journey, she added, “When my mother disciplined me as a child, I never realised its value. Today, I understand the depth of her wisdom and sacrifices. I am grateful to be part of this event at Alva’s, an institution that upholds discipline and cleanliness as a model for the nation.”

Alva’s Education Foundation President Dr. M. Mohan Alva stressed the importance of this year’s global theme for International Women’s Day, ‘Accelerating Equality’, urging collective efforts to turn this vision into reality. “Women have played an instrumental role in shaping society, from being nurturers to professionals excelling in diverse fields, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, sports, politics, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He noted how traditionally male-dominated spaces like Yakshagana, Kambala, and Hulivesha have gradually opened doors to women. “This is a positive development that must be encouraged further,” he stated.

Empowerment Through Education and Self-Confidence

Bengaluru-based Dr. Karuna Vijayendra, Dean of the Yoga and Humanities Department, S-VYASA University, emphasised that patience, authenticity, and self-expression are key to empowerment. “A woman’s inner strength surpasses all external obstacles. They must stand strong and pursue their aspirations with determination,” she advised.

Mangaluru’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Najma Farooqi, underscored the role of family as the first school and mothers as the first teachers. “A woman’s education directly impacts societal progress. UNESCO reports indicate that improving women’s literacy significantly reduces infant mortality,” she said.

Prof. Smitha Hegde, Director of Research at the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), provided historical context, recalling how the International Women’s Movement began in 1908, when women in New York City protested for equal work rights. The UN officially recognised Women’s Day on March 8, 1977, paving the way for global discussions on gender equality.

Recognising Women Achievers

As part of the celebrations, three distinguished women were felicitated for their contributions:

Divya D’Souza, entrepreneur and President of Evolve

Mata Meenakshi, a national thinker

Mariam Afna, a conservationist preserving indigenous rice varieties

Veteran actress Girija Lokesh was also honoured for her contributions to theatre and cinema.

The event was attended by Dr. Grishma Alva, administrator of Alva’s Pharmacy, Dr. Hana Shetty, obstetrician at Alva’s Health Centre, and several trustees, faculty members, students, and well-wishers.

A highlight of the event was a cultural and sports competition, with women faculty members, staff, and students being awarded for their achievements. The celebrations concluded with a special ‘Lucky Star’ recognition and a semi-classical dance performance by the college faculty. Zumba trainer Nitesh Kulal engaged the audience with a lively dance session, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.