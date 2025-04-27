Live
- BJP Expanding Rapidly in Rural Areas Thanks to Modi's Welfare Schemes: S. Ramachandra Reddy
- BRS Party Cadres Rally in Strength from Gadwal and Alampur to Warangal for 25th Anniversary Celebrations
- Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28; 800 injured
- Third Day of Summer Bala Samskara Kendra Camp Focuses on Indian Epics, Discipline, and Cultural Values
- IPL 2025: Focus on basics and better execution behind Prasidh Krishna’s run to Purple Cap
- World 10K Bengaluru Marathon Draws Top Dignitaries and International Athletes
- Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Assures Relief for Farmers Affected by Unseasonal Rains and Lightning Strikes
- Telangana’s first intestine transplant performed at Osmania Hospital
- Ramakrishna Rao appointed new Chief Secretary of Telangana
- Karnataka Accelerates Survey and Eviction of Encroachments on Rural Lakes
World 10K Bengaluru Marathon Draws Top Dignitaries and International Athletes
The city’s much-anticipated World 10K Bengaluru Marathon, organised by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw an impressive turnout of prominent figures from the government, sports, and business sectors.
Bengaluru: The city’s much-anticipated World 10K Bengaluru Marathon, organised by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw an impressive turnout of prominent figures from the government, sports, and business sectors. The event, held on 27th April, brought together top dignitaries including the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, and the Home Minister of Karnataka, G. Parmeshwar.
Member of Legislative Council, Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, lent his support to the marathon, which has become an iconic event on Bengaluru’s sporting calendar.
The marathon also welcomed international sports icons, with two-time Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad as the international event ambassador. The American track and field athlete, renowned for her triumphs in the 400m hurdles, added a touch of global prestige to the event.
Among the key attendees was Mr. Sridhar Venkatraman, the global head of TCS, who emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting fitness initiatives and fostering healthy lifestyles. In addition, Mr. N.A. Haris, MLA, and Mr. Maheshwar Rao, managing director of Bangalore Metro, were present at the occasion, further adding to the event’s prestige.
The World 10K Bengaluru Marathon continues to grow as a major annual event, drawing participants and supporters from across the globe. With the participation of such distinguished personalities, this year’s marathon has once again reinforced Bengaluru’s standing as a leading hub for sports and fitness activities.