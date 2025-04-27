World 10K Bengaluru Marathon Draws Top Dignitaries and International Athletes

Bengaluru: The city’s much-anticipated World 10K Bengaluru Marathon, organised by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw an impressive turnout of prominent figures from the government, sports, and business sectors. The event, held on 27th April, brought together top dignitaries including the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, and the Home Minister of Karnataka, G. Parmeshwar.

Member of Legislative Council, Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, lent his support to the marathon, which has become an iconic event on Bengaluru’s sporting calendar.

The marathon also welcomed international sports icons, with two-time Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad as the international event ambassador. The American track and field athlete, renowned for her triumphs in the 400m hurdles, added a touch of global prestige to the event.

Among the key attendees was Mr. Sridhar Venkatraman, the global head of TCS, who emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting fitness initiatives and fostering healthy lifestyles. In addition, Mr. N.A. Haris, MLA, and Mr. Maheshwar Rao, managing director of Bangalore Metro, were present at the occasion, further adding to the event’s prestige.

The World 10K Bengaluru Marathon continues to grow as a major annual event, drawing participants and supporters from across the globe. With the participation of such distinguished personalities, this year’s marathon has once again reinforced Bengaluru’s standing as a leading hub for sports and fitness activities.