World-class stadium for RGUHS students

Bengaluru: To encourage and promote sports activities among students, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to construct a world-class stadium on 50 acres of land it owns at Bheemanakuppe village in Kengeri, Bengaluru.



Inaugurating a two-day workshop for physical education directors of affiliated colleges of health sciences here on Tuesday, RGUHS VC, Dr Sachidananda said the university decided to establish a world-class indoor and outdoor stadium at Bheemanakuppe village.

"University owns 50 acres of land at the village, where we have decided to construct training and research centre in phase-1 and world class stadium and other sports amenities will be taken up in phase-2," Sachindanada said and added that after taking approval from the State government and syndicate members, university will prepare a blueprint in this regard. RGUHS has promoted sports activities for PG and under-graduate students, sports activities have been organized in four regional centers in the state. University has also planned to construct a sports training center at Mangaluru. Within one or two years, sports centre will be established in Mangaluru, Mr. Sachidananda said.

The university has entered an MoU with Youth Empowerment and Sports department of Karnataka to bring awareness about physical fitness, nutrition and mental health to the students studying in sports hostels across the State, Sachidananda said. The sports medicine department set up in Bengaluru Medical College will be extended to other government medical colleges in the State, the VC said. In physiotherapy post-graduation program, the university is imparting sports medicine as curriculum, he added.

Dr C.K. Kishore Kumar, Physical Education Director, Mangaluru University, stressed the need for mass participation of students in sports activities and requested the authorities concerned to provide necessary infrastructure facilities to promote sports.

Dr B. Vasanth Shetty, deputy registrar of RGUHS made initial remarks. RGUHS registrar, Dr N. Ramakrishna Reddy, finance officer Manjunath Hegde, Physical Education Director of SDM Dental College, S.G. Koppad were present on the occasion.